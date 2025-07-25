Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

