Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $552.78 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

