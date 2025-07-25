Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.75 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,844,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

