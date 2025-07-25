Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $35.72 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

