Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Docusign were worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

