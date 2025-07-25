Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 22,845 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. BOKF NA raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $220.28 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average of $194.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

