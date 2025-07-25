Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 90,624 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,624 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of ARE opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.18, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $125.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
