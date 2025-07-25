Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 523,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $687.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

