Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 297.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $298,302,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,258,000 after buying an additional 2,993,988 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

