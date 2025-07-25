Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,356 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $395.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.54 and its 200 day moving average is $336.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

