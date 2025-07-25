Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 27,421 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

