Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 373,957 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Mills by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $76,058,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

NYSE GIS opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

