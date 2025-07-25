Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 750,199 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750,199 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

