Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 752,153 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752,153 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.