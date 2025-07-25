Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 852,642 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,642 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KE were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth $200,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KE Stock Performance
BEKE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
