Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.75.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $328.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

