Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

