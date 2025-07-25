Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

