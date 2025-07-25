Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

