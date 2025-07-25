Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,546,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

