Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

