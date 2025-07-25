Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.