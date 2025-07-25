Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 352.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 81.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

