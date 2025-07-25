Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Assurant worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $143,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 20,818.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,290,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $34,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.63 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.