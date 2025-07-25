Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.