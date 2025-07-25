Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 751 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $128.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.