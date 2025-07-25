Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cummins were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 233,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $365.80 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
