Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 149 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,515 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

