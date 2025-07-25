Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,981,000 after buying an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 335,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,142,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,205,000 after acquiring an additional 414,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

