Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $427,000 Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $20,996,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after acquiring an additional 888,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 970,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 812,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.