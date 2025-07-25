Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $491,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.50 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

