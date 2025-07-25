Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $540,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

