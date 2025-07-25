Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,199,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 608,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,755,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of COF opened at $211.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.25. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

