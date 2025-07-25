Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 64 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

