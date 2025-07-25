Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 143,336 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,758,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 455,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,187,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 263,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BYND
Beyond Meat Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Meat
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is a support level?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.