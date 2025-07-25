Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 143,336 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,758,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 455,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,187,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 263,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BYND

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.