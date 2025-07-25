Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 952,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,787,000 after buying an additional 511,858 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 222,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

