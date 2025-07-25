Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,067 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

CNI stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

