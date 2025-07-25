Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 98,490 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,490 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.43 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.