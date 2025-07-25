Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.