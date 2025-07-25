Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 49,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

