Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – July 23rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Texas Instruments are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacturing, supply or sale of motor vehicles and related components. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, with their prices influenced by factors such as vehicle sales trends, raw material costs, technological innovation (e.g., electric vehicles) and regulatory changes. Monitoring automotive stocks provides exposure to the broader automotive industry’s performance and growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,516,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,415,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,873,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,495,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $24.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. 16,735,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

