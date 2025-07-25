Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $156.41

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.41.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,408,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 102.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 502,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $61,929,000.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.