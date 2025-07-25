Brokers Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Q4 Earnings

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 281.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

