Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

CNI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after purchasing an additional 179,261 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

