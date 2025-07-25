Capital One Financial Forecasts Halliburton FY2025 Earnings

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

