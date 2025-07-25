Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

