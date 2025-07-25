Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $1,461,138.48 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2025

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cencora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cencora by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cencora by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

