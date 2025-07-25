Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Centene were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Down 9.2%

NYSE CNC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

