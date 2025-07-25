Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

