Choreo LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Choreo LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

